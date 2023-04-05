Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,443 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 423.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,550 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 345.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 62,683 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,894,000. NWI Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,072,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,918,000.

Shares of OIH stock opened at $284.11 on Wednesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $195.77 and a 52-week high of $336.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.73.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

