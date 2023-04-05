Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 8,717 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Avanos Medical worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,962,000 after acquiring an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,845,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after acquiring an additional 175,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $34.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

