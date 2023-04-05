Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,035 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $1,179,733. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.78.

HAL stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

