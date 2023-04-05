Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

