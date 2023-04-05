Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after buying an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after buying an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

