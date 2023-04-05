Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

