Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after purchasing an additional 721,899 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

