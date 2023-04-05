Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,851 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $83.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.03) to GBX 6,200 ($77.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

