Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 117.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.19. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

