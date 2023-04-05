Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,822 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after buying an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $778,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

MDT stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

