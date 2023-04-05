Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 47,685 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,685 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 1.05% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares during the period.

LXRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LXRX stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $3.48.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

