Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Aptiv by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 91,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Aptiv news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,388,679. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

