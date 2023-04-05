Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $127.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.25.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

