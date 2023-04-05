Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.52.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

