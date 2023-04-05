Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $214.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.24. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,705 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.