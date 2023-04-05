Smart Money Group LLC Sells 96 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smart Money Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $169.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

