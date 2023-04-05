Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

FedEx Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

