Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,199 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

