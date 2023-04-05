Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPG opened at $111.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.79. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.