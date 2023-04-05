Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $94.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.