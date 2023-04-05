Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

