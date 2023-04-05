iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $410.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $308.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $459.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

