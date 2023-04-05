Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,668 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.16.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

