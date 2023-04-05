Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $166.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

