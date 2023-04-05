Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,696 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $256.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

