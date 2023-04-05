Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,696 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.29.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

