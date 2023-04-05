Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 434 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

