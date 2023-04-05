Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after buying an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.03.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $366.80 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.04 and its 200 day moving average is $321.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.