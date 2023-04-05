CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CSGP stock opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

