The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AES by 285.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

NYSE AES opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

