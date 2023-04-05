Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $661,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $188.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

