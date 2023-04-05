Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $202.70 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.79.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

