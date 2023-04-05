Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,036 Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet Trading Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $319.91 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $326.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,331.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

