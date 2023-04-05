Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,942 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Leonardo DRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at $25,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRS. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97.

Leonardo DRS, Inc engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities.

