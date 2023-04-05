10,137 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 214.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $80.13.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

