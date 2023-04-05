Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 232 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several research reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.29) to GBX 2,987 ($37.10) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.02) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

