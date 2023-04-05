Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,166,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,297,000 after buying an additional 5,161,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after buying an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after buying an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,853,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,209,000 after buying an additional 1,546,164 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

