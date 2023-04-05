Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $609,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,949 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $871,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $199.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

