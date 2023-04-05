First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,648 shares of company stock valued at $38,694,730. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $143.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

