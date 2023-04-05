First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 981.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

GLW stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

