Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

