Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.85.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.