First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $208,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,387 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

