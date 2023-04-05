ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

