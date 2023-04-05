General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $229.32 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

