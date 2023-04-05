25,494 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AdvanSix by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $54.49.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $404.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

