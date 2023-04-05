Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

BATS:CALF opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.