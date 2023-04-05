iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87,758.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,354,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 539,098 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $270,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.