Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 1,549 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

