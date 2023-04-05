Sigma Planning Corp Sells 20,302 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,302 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.12% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $45.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

